2017 Dodge Challenger Specs

2017 Dodge Challenger GT Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,395
  • Invoice
    $32,772
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4108 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars