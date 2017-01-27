2017 Dodge Challenger
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,395
-
Invoice
$32,772
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Premium Sound System,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Bluetooth Connection,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Cooled Front Seat(s),
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
197.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4108 lbs
Other Details