2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,995
  • Invoice
    $33,851

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    203.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4330 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans