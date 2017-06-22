2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus FWD
Pricing
MSRP
$34,995
Invoice
$33,851
Fuel
Fuel
Flex Fuel Capability
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
9-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Luggage Rack
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
Rear A/C
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bucket Seats,
3rd Row Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
121.6 in
Length,Overall (in)
203.6 in
Height,Overall (in)
69.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4330 lbs
Other Details