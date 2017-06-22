Playing the range game, I set out from San Francisco in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid with a fully charged battery, the instrument panel noting 35 miles of electric range, headed for the coast. Pacifica minivan and Pacific ocean, makes enough sense for a car review.

Only 32 miles to Half Moon Bay, but due to a big hill on the route I expected the engine to kick in well before I sighted the blue Pacific. Turns out the freeway proved a more immediate challenge, as maintaining 65 to 70 mph over rolling hills drains range fast.

After covering only 25 miles in the Pacifica Hybrid, at the start of that big hill at 280 and Highway 92, I'm looking at 1 mile of electric range, so it's back to burning dinosaurs. Chrysler claims 33 miles of electric driving on a full charge, so it came up short by 6. City or suburban driving will yield better results. As the minivan goes from full electric drive to hybrid gasoline-electric, I complete my path to the coast.

But here's where your head should be reeling back: I'm driving electric, with zero emissions, for a significant amount of time in a minivan. Further, that minivan goes full hybrid when I use up its electric range.

Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

Chrysler beat out the world in delivering the Pacifica Hybrid this year, the first hybrid minivan ever. And not just a hybrid, but a plug-in as well, giving it a reasonable chunk of electric range with the potential to greatly increase its gasoline fuel economy. That means you Prius and Volt owners can feel just as ecological taking the kids out in the family minivan.

The Pacifica Hybrid follows the standard, gasoline-only Pacifica launched last year, which reclaimed Chrysler's minivan crown. With the new Pacifica, Chrysler delivered a thoroughly modern-looking car, with smooth sides, advanced safety and connected electronics, along with all the conveniences I expect in a minivan, such as power sliding doors and a flexible interior for seating or cargo.

However, the Pacifica Hybrid loses one advantage compared to the standard Pacifica: The middle row seats can't fold flat into the floor due to the mid-mounted 16 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Those middle seats do fold down, and the rear row rests below the floor when down, so cargo area is still ample, just not quite as convenient as with the standard Pacifica.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

That battery pack powers two electric motors integrated into the driveline, complementing a 3.6-liter V6 engine to drive the front wheels. Chrysler estimates the total output for the hybrid system at 260 horsepower. While less than the gasoline version, I never felt a want of power, likely do to the instant-on torque from the electric motors.

The real benefit from this system comes in fuel economy, as the Pacifica Hybrid showed me averages better than 32 mpg for drives of 100 and 150 miles, where the engine was on for the majority of the drive time. Consider a series of daily, short suburban runs with a full charge each morning, and you might only use gasoline on longer weekend trips.

And despite getting 10 mpg or better fuel economy than the standard Pacifica, the Pacifica Hybrid weighs about 660 pounds more. Chrysler compensated for this extra weight well, as the minivan accelerated and braked smoothly, lacking the jerkiness that can come from heavy weight and high torque motors. The Pacifica Hybrid made parking garage maneuvering easier with its electric power steering, programmed for one-finger turning at low speeds. A surround view camera system let me see all the objects around the minivan, while its ultrasonic sensors sounded off as I got close to pillars and parked cars.

On the road, the Pacifica Hybrid felt pliant and smooth, the dampers handling the extra weight well for a family-friendly ride. The last thing I wanted to do with a heavy minivan was pilot it down a twisty mountain road, but the curvy and hilly highways around San Francisco proved a reasonable handling test, which it passed well. Again, the suspension kept the car from wallowing and that low-slung battery pack likely helped this minivan's curve appeal by lowering its center of gravity.