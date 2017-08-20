Model year 2017 changes:

The 2017 Chrysler 300 gains the fourth generation of Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment system, which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as improved performance all around.

New exterior and interior Sport Appearance packages are available, which give the car a sportier look.

There is one new exterior color, Ceramic Grey, and one new interior leather color, Sydney Grey.

Editors' note, August 20, 2017: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Chrysler 300. See the changes for the 2017 model year above.

Ever since the Chrysler 300 appeared on the scene in 2004, it provided sharp-looking big-body cruising, without breaking the bank. More than a decade later, it still occupies that same spot, albeit with a flashier wrapper and nicer equipment.

Trouble is, while the 300 was rolling down the boulevard, several new challengers appeared -- a refreshed Toyota Avalon, an all-new Nissan Maxima and even a refreshed platform-mate, the Dodge Charger. The 300 hasn't gotten worse over time, others have risen up around it. But in the face of all these new, uh, faces, the 300 remains a competent machine.

Looks and feels

The 300 has never not been handsome. It's a blocky car, punctuated by strong fenders and the appearance of a low roofline. It looks mean, which might explain its brief appearance as Walter White's wheels in "Breaking Bad." It's a more restrained, conservative look than the overly stylized Maxima, the musclebound Charger or the Avalon, which looks like the visual embodiment of a lullaby.

Inside, large and commanding front seats lend a feeling of executive-style appointment, and while an all-black interior may add a bit of drabness, it's never unattractive.

While the look is fine, I had some issues with the fit and finish. Whereas the leather is surprisingly supple, the plastics throughout are anything but. The softest plastic lies atop the dashboard, but looks like it's fading straight from the factory. My car's faux-wood trim was attractive, but the storage cubby door on the center stack creaked like a 100-year-old house's stairs.

There's also the matter of the shift knob. The rotary dial is love-it-or-hate-it. I don't mind it, but it's made of a very cheap looking plastic. The gauges are also a bit in your face for a car that's more on the demure side -- neon blue lighting and sportily arranged numbers make for a strange juxtaposition.

Tech-forward, but not leading the charge

If there is one thing I absolutely adore in a Chrysler, it's the infotainment system. Uconnect is snappy, well laid out and easy to get used to, all of which earn high praise from me. The associated information display between the gauges is easy to navigate, and I like just how much it's capable of displaying, from engine oil temperature to individual tire pressures to one of the best looking fuel economy gauges in the industry.

Bear in mind, not all 300s feature this system. With a 300 in base trim, you will need to add the $2,395 Premium group to get the 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect system. The Anniversary Edition 300 I drove came with the system as standard, but with a $2,995 premium over the base price.

Additional apps are available in the system, such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Slacker Radio, but they require the Uconnect Access phone app. There's a Wi-Fi hotspot with an embedded modem that also powers some of Uconnect's apps, like Yelp, but its 3G speeds are a bit behind the curve. Nevertheless, the 300's two USB ports in the back, complementing the one up front, let passengers keep their phones charged on longer hauls.

In its effort to innovate, Chrysler integrates the windshield wipers and turn signals into a single stalk on the left side. If you're not used to Chrysler vehicles, this will be as annoying as it is confusing. Changing a very traditional configuration may be a bridge too far.