Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,905
-
Invoice$29,121
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel, Flex Fuel Capability
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3795 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars