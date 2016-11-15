2017 Chevrolet Spark Activ
Pricing
-
MSRP
$18,045
-
Invoice
$15,508
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
5-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
Hatchbacks
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Navigation from Telematics,
Luggage Rack,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Split Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
93.90 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
143.10 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.40 in,
58.76 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2266 lbs
Other Details