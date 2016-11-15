2017 Chevrolet Spark Activ

2017 Chevrolet Spark 5dr HB Man ACTIV
  • MSRP
    $18,045
  • Invoice
    $15,508

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    93.90 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    143.10 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.40 in, 58.76 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2266 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    T105/70D14
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Car