Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$15,925
Invoice$15,368
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Doors4
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)93.90 in
Length,Overall (in)143.10 in
Height,Overall (in)58.40 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2312 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.2
Spare Tire SizeT105/70D14
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Car