2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark 5dr HB CVT LT
  • MSRP
    $15,925
  • Invoice
    $15,368

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    93.90 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    143.10 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.40 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2312 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    T105/70D14
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Car