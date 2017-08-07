When talking trucks, performance always comes first. These are practical machines, and so tow ratings and cargo capacity are the most crucial figures -- but that's no longer enough. Today's truck needs to haul people just as well as it hauls cargo while providing plenty of modern comforts and conveniences along the way.



In those regards, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 might just have the competition licked. Look at the numbers and you'll see the Chevy can tow more than any of its half-ton competition, but it wasn't until we lived with the truck for a few days that we realized this thing's real charm isn't its figures, it's in the near-faultless ride quality.

Looking the part

As you'd expect, you can configure your 1500 10 ways to Sunday, but if you're looking for an understated yet bad-ass visual effect, you might consider the Z71 Redline edition that you see pictured here. With this, everything from the bowtie on the grille up front to the wheels at all four corners has been blacked out, with red lines painted all over the place to give a bit of visual flair -- red lines everywhere but on the tachometer, curiously.



The $2,265 package is mostly about appearances, but it does include some niceties like a spray-in bedliner and runners on the side to ease entry into this decidedly tall truck. Beyond that, the Silverado is a very clean-looking rig, having received a slight visual update in 2016 that freshened things up and added LED lighting to the equation. It's a looker.



That dark feel the Redline edition adds to the outside may have gone too far on the inside, however, where it's easy to get lost in the sea of black materials. Everything feels nice enough and surfaces have the durability you'll want, but a little more contrast might be appreciated.



Still, it delivers where it counts, including acres of shoulder and headroom (despite the $995 optional sunroof on our truck) and plenty of space back in the crew cab for three grown adults. Even those of the burly variety.



Walking the walk

A truck isn't worth your time if it can't perform, and the Silverado doesn't disappoint. Buyers have a range of engines to choose from, including a 285-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 on the low end, going up to a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 on the high. Or, split the difference with the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8.



Our Z71 went on the high end with the 6.2-liter and its whopping 460 pound-feet of torque. That was more than enough to get the Silverado 1500 moving, and it made a good noise while doing so. With this motor the Silverado tops out at 9,400 pounds towing by default, an impressive figure, but if you really want to maximize your capability you'll need the Max Trailering Package.

With that, the Silverado 1500 can tow a whopping 12,500 pounds. That's best-in-class -- and more than heavy-duty trucks were towing not that long ago.