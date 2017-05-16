2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Specs

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Reg Cab 119.0" LS

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,750
  • Invoice
    $32,231
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.13 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/70R17, P265/70R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/70R17E