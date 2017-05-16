Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,750
Invoice$32,231
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechHID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.0 in
Height,Overall (in)74.13 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
Spare Tire SizeP255/70R17, P265/70R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/70R17E