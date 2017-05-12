2017 Chevrolet Malibu Specs

2017 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn Hybrid

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,875
  • Invoice
    $26,760
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    46 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 2-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Security System, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3366 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.0
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize Cars