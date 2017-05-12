2017 Chevrolet Malibu
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,875
-
Invoice
$26,760
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
46 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
2-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body style
Sedans
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Telematics,
Navigation from Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Security System,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights,
Child Safety Locks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Rear Head Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
193.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3366 lbs
Other Details