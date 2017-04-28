Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,765
Invoice$28,574
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTelematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.70 in
Length,Overall (in)201.30 in
-
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeT125/70R17
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars