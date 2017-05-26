Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,510
-
Invoice$24,234
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.50 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.80 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.30 in, 66.30 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3764 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.9, 18.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle