2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,510
  • Invoice
    $24,234

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.50 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.80 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.30 in, 66.30 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3764 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.9, 18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle