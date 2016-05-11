Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$79,450
-
Invoice$73,888
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 7-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechBack-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads-Up Display, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)177.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)48.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3524 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
EPA ClassificationTwo Seater