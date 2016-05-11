2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$60,450
-
Invoice
$56,218
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
7-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Navigation from Telematics,
Telematics,
HID headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
48.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3298 lbs
Other Details