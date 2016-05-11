2017 Chevrolet Corvette Specs

2017 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Z51 Cpe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $60,450
  • Invoice
    $56,218
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 7-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3298 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater