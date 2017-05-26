2017 Chevrolet City Express Cargo Van

2017 Chevrolet City Express Cargo Van FWD 115" LT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,515
  • Invoice
    $22,339

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Security System, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.20 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.70 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size