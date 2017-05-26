Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,515
Invoice$22,339
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLuggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Security System, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.20 in
Height,Overall (in)73.70 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size