2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe LS
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,905
  • Invoice
    $24,869

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.70 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.30 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.10 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3490 lbs, 3448 lbs, 3354 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact