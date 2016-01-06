Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,905
-
Invoice$24,869
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechRemote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsKnee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.70 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.30 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.10 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3490 lbs, 3448 lbs, 3354 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
EPA ClassificationCompact