2017 Cadillac CTS-V kicks the Germans to the curb

When I picked up the 2017 Cadillac CTS-V from the Roadshow garage, California was in the midst of a torrential downpour. No matter how many times I checked the weather, the result was the same: rain. Rain for days.

Keeping my foot off the accelerator of this supercharged beast was a study in restraint. I wanted so badly to rev the engine up to 7 grand, but with Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires and slippery, wet roads I had to put safety first. This car deserves respect.

The CTS-V shares its 6.2-liter V8 engine with the Corvette Z06, although it's tuned down slightly to 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. Smaller numbers, sure but it's hardly a detriment. The engine delivers power smoothly to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the four driving modes and five levels of traction control make this Caddy one unbeatable super sedan.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

It's always good when the default driving mode on a car is enjoyable. I didn't get the chance to try out the Snow mode, which dials down the torque, but Touring keeps the suspension at the softest setting, making short work of highway cruising and gentle sweepers. Dial it up in Sport and the car vigorously attacks corners with quicker steering, stiffer suspension, longer-held gears and sharper throttle response. Things get even more crisp with the ultimate Track mode, where five traction control settings range from "you still get some help" to "this back end gonna come around if you don't watch it."

While I wasn't able to take the CTS-V out on a track, the weather cleared up after a few days and I hit my favorite back roads. This Caddy is an eager and willing partner in shenanigans, attacking corners with abandon, the electronic limited-slip differential throwing power to the wheel with the most traction while the transmission shifts quickly to prepare for the turn exit.

Paddle shifters let me change gears manually, and I was pleased to find the transmission didn't step in and shift for me. Sadly, Cadillac doesn't offer the CTS-V with three pedals. If you want to row your own gears, you'll have to step down to the ATS-V.

Still, even the absence of a manual transmission can't dull the joy of driving the CTS-V, and a lot of that has to do with the Magnetic Ride Control. With this system, sensors monitor the road conditions 1,000 times a second, continually adapting the suspension for optimal control. This system keeps the car flat and settled through the corners, allowing for quick direction changes. It is truly one of my favorite things about the CTS-V.

And if you're a fan of straight-line blasts, the CTS-V does not disappoint. Cadillac claims a top speed of 200 mph and a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. It delivers power quickly and smoothly, begging the driver to go deeper on the pedal.

Although Cadillac tries to improve mileage through cylinder deactivation, the CTS-V only gets an EPA fuel rating of 14 miles per gallon in the city, 21 mpg on the highway, and 17 combined. Still, it didn't help me much as my real-world fuel economy was closer to 13 mpg.

Drive it on the daily

It may be track-ready, but Cadillac makes the CTS-V refined enough for daily use, especially in Touring mode. The supple suspension soaks up bumps and while the Recaro seats may be a bit narrow for the ample rear-ended, the adjustable lumbar support is a welcome addition.