2017 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan
Pricing
-
MSRP
$60,695
-
Invoice
$57,660
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Sedans
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Engine Immobilizer,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System,
Telematics,
Navigation System,
Navigation from Telematics,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Child Safety Locks,
Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3812 lbs
Other Details