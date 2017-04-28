2017 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $60,695
  • Invoice
    $57,660

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Telematics, Navigation System, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3812 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact