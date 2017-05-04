2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $62,895
  • Invoice
    $59,750

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3803 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact