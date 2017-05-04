2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
Pricing
-
MSRP
$62,895
-
Invoice
$59,750
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Coupes
-
Doors
2
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System,
Telematics,
Navigation from Telematics,
Navigation System,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air Bags
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3803 lbs
Other Details