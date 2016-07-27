2017 BMW i3 Specs

2017 BMW i3 60 Ah

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,400
  • Invoice
    $39,930
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System, Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
  • MPGe
    124
  • Battery Range (mi)
    80

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    1-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    157 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    62 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2799 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars