Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,400
Invoice$39,930
Fuel
FuelElectric Fuel System, Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
MPGe124
Battery Range (mi)80
Basics
EngineElectric Motor
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission1-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101 in
Length,Overall (in)157 in
Height,Overall (in)62 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2799 lbs
Other Details
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars