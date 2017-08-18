2017 BMW 4 Series

2017 BMW 4 Series 440i Coupe
  • MSRP
    $48,500
  • Invoice
    $45,605

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3635 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars