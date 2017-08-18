Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$48,500
-
Invoice$45,605
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3635 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars