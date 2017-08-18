Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$50,300
-
Invoice$47,280
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors
-
TechKeyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3995 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars