Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,950
Invoice$40,445
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechPower Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.7 in
Length,Overall (in)178.6 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3780 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon