2017 BMW 3 Series Specs

2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sports Wagon

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,950
  • Invoice
    $40,445
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3780 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon