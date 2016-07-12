Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,750
Invoice$38,400
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechAutomatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Telematics, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
Length,Overall (in)182.5 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3595 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars