2017 BMW 3 Series Specs

2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,750
  • Invoice
    $38,400
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Telematics, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3595 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars