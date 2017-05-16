Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$53,300
Invoice$49,570
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.5 in
Length,Overall (in)183 in
Height,Overall (in)65.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4442 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD