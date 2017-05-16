2017 Audi SQ5

2017 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI Prestige
  • MSRP
    $53,300
  • Invoice
    $49,570

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Blind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4442 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD