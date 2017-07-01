Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$79,900
-
Invoice$74,308
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SuspensionAir Suspension, Active Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)114.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)196.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4486 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars