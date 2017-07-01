2017 Audi S7

2017 Audi S7 4.0 TFSI Premium Plus
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $79,900
  • Invoice
    $74,308

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension, Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4486 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars