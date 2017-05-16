Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$61,100
Invoice$56,824
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182.7 in
Height,Overall (in)54.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4310 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars