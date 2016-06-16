Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,900
Invoice$39,898
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.6 in
Length,Overall (in)175.9 in, 175.8 in
Height,Overall (in)54.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3462 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars