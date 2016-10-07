2017 Audi Q7 Specs

2017 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $55,500
  • Invoice
    $51,616
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Security System, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4938 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5, 26.4
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD