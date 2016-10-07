Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$55,500
-
Invoice$51,616
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineSupercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)199.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4938 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5, 26.4
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD