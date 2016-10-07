Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$55,500
-
Invoice$51,616
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineSupercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechTelematics, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)199.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4938 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5, 26.4
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD