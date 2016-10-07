2017 Audi Q7 Specs

2017 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $55,500
  • Invoice
    $51,616
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4938 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5, 26.4
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD