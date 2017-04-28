Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,900
Invoice$45,570
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
Length,Overall (in)199.6 in
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4938 lbs, 4696 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD