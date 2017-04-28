2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,900
  • Invoice
    $45,570

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4938 lbs, 4696 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD