Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$76,550
Invoice$71,192
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Cargo Shade, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.7 in
Length,Overall (in)196.2 in
Height,Overall (in)55.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4288 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars