2017 Audi A7

2017 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Competition Prestige
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $76,550
  • Invoice
    $71,192

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4288 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars