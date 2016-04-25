Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,200
Invoice$39,246
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)54 in, 53.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3583 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars