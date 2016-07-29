Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,400
-
Invoice$36,642
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.2 in, 55.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3582 lbs, 3626 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars