2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Manual Prestige quattro AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,400
  • Invoice
    $36,642

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.2 in, 55.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3582 lbs, 3626 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars