Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,400
Invoice$36,642
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)186.1 in
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in, 56.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3582 lbs, 3626 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars