Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,300
-
Invoice$32,458
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in, 56.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3483 lbs, 3450 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars