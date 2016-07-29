2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Auto ultra Premium Plus FWD
  • MSRP
    $37,300
  • Invoice
    $32,458

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.3 in, 56.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3483 lbs, 3450 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars