Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,350
Invoice$39,386
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)186.1 in
Height,Overall (in)56.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3626 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars