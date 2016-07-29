2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Auto Season of Audi Premium quattro AWD
  • MSRP
    $42,350
  • Invoice
    $39,386

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3626 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars