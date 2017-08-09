Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,825
Invoice$34,968
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.2 in
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in, 175.4 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3428 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars