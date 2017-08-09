2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet 2.0 TFSI Premium FWD
  • MSRP
    $31,825
  • Invoice
    $34,968

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.4 in, 174.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3428 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars