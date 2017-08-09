Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,825
Invoice$34,968
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.2 in
Length,Overall (in)175.4 in, 174.1 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3428 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars