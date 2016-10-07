Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,450
Invoice$50,530
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechHeads-Up Display, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)196.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3969 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars