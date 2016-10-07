2017 Acura RLX

2017 Acura RLX Sedan
  • MSRP
    $54,450
  • Invoice
    $50,530

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Heads-Up Display, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3969 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars