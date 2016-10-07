Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$59,950
-
Invoice$55,626
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechNavigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)196.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4312 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.1
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars