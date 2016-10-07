2017 Acura RLX

2017 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,950
  • Invoice
    $55,626

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Navigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4312 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.1
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars