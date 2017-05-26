2017 Acura NSX Specs

2017 Acura NSX Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $156,000
  • Invoice
    $144,881
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    47.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3803 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.6
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters