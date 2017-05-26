Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$156,000
Invoice$144,881
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.5 in
Length,Overall (in)176 in
Height,Overall (in)47.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3803 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.6
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters