Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$46,050
Invoice$43,226
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTrip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesLane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Seats3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)196.2 in
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4215 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD