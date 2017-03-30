2017 Acura MDX Specs

2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $46,050
  • Invoice
    $43,226
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4215 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD