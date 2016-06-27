2017 Acura MDX Specs

2017 Acura MDX FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,050
  • Invoice
    $41,352
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4001 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD