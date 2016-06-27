Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$44,050
-
Invoice$41,352
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)196.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4001 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD