Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$71,600
Invoice$67,304
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbo/Supercharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
TechCruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.5 in
Length,Overall (in)194.8 in
Height,Overall (in)69.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5059 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD