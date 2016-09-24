Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,550
Invoice$38,117
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechNavigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.8 in
Length,Overall (in)190.5 in
Height,Overall (in)63.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3794 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD