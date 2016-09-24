2016 Volvo XC70

2016 Volvo XC70 FWD 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E Premier
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,550
  • Invoice
    $38,117

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3794 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD