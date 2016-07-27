Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,865
-
Invoice$25,790
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3591 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD