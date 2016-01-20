2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,380
-
Invoice
$24,366
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Premium Sound System,
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
183.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3177 lbs
Other Details