2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Pricing
-
MSRP
$24,995
-
Invoice
$23,995
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3120 lbs
Other Details