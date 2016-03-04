2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 4dr Auto TSI Limited Edition
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,995
  • Invoice
    $23,995

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3120 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon