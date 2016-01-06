2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Pricing
-
MSRP
$31,570
-
Invoice
$30,308
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
100 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
168.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3239 lbs
Other Details