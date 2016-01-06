2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2dr Man 2.0T R-Line SE
  • MSRP
    $31,570
  • Invoice
    $30,308

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3239 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars